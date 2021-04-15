The second in command at the Pennsylvania Department of Education is taking a leadership role with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, the IU announced Thursday.

Matthew Stem, a Lancaster resident who is currently the state’s deputy secretary of elementary and secondary education, will be the new assistant executive director of the IU13.

Stem will start his new job June 14. His last day with the state Department of Education will be June 11.

“The Assistant Executive Director position is essential to our work with our school districts of Lancaster and Lebanon counties, as well as those across the Commonwealth, and with our state leaders,” IU13 executive director Brian Barnart said in a news release. “Mr. Stem has both a proven record of exceptional leadership and the keen ability to embrace the #WorkWorkDoing culture at IU13.”

In his new role, Stem will collaborate with Barnhart on the IU13’s vision and promoting the growth of school leaders locally and throughout the state.

Stem has more than 22 years of experience as a teacher, principal, district-level administrator and assistant superintendent at the School District of Lancaster and Wyomissing Area School District. He was named deputy secretary of elementary and secondary education in 2015.

This is the second state education leader to take a job in Lancaster County in recent months. In October 2020, Pedro Rivera, a former School District of Lancaster superintendent who is also from Lancaster, left his position as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education to serve as the president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Noe Ortega, the state’s former deputy secretary of postsecondary and higher education, has filled Rivera’s role on an interim basis.