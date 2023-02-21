The Lancaster Education Association, the J.P. McCaskey High School principal and the executive assistant to the superintendent all called for the School District of Lancaster school board to appoint acting Superintendent Matt Przywara as superintendent over their current choice of Ricardo “Rocky” Torres Tuesday.

“Matt understands that the benefit of any school district is the people within it — from the students to the staff to the administrators,” Lancaster Education Association member Toni Allen-King said at a public meeting Tuesday night. “He champions diversity in all its forms and makes our students and staff feel seen.”

Allen-King was joined by parents, other educators and staff in asking that the district publish the results of a survey the community had filled out, which she said would favor Przywara.

Community members could submit feedback through an online survey released alongside video interviews with each candidate Feb. 6.

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right to Know request for the results of that survey Tuesday.

The Lincoln Middle School boardroom had to be extended into the cafeteria to accommodate a crowd of roughly 100, who applauded and stood in solidarity with commenters favoring Przywara.

Torres, assistant superintendent of student services with Seattle Public Schools, was selected by the board over Przywara and finalist Stephanie Jones, currently chief officer for the office of diverse learner supports and services with Chicago Public Schools.

If the board finalizes Torres’ hiring March 7, he will begin as superintendent July 1, concluding a search that first began in January 2022 when then-Superintendent Damaris Rau announced her retirement.

“I have not asked for anything in my career, and I’ve been here 16 years,” said McCaskey High School Principal Justin Reese. “We cannot move forward as divisive as we are tonight.”

Reese said Przywara has improved school attendance and in the overall culture at the high school even without education credentials.

Przywara, who served as the district’s chief financial officer before serving as acting superintendent, is currently pursuing an MBA and superintendent qualification letter.

His lack of superintendent qualifications or an education background — he has a background in finance and operations — was a concern for only one resident who commented Tuesday.

"(Przywara) couldn't be a teacher," said resident Andrew Marshall. "He couldn't be an instructional coach. He couldn't be a coordinator. He couldn't be a principal but you guys want him as the superintendent."

After the meeting, board President Robin Goodson said the board will deliberate on the comments that were made Tuesday but that they don’t have an answer yet on whether or not they’ll be reconsidering their choice for superintendent.

“Matt is the right guy,” Lancaster Education Association President Joseph Torres said. “He’s the right choice for our schools. He’s the right choice for our staff. He’s the right choice for our community and most importantly he’s the right choice for our students.”