CHAMBERSBURG — State Sen. Doug Mastriano cruised to victory Tuesday night in a crowded GOP primary race for governor by appealing to the Republican base with unproven claims of widespread 2020 election fraud and unswerving loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the race just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mastriano, speaking at a victory party in Franklin County surrounded by hundreds of supporters, called for “Pennsylvania to unite” and struck back at his critics and journalists who have covered his campaign critically, saying “the media ... paint us as hideous and awful.”

“Together we can and will reignite the torch of liberty and ensure all Pennsylvanians benefit from the bounty God has given our state,” he said. “We will bring back Pennsylvania better than ever because we have the faith, bold leadership and work ethic necessary to take this Commonwealth forward.”

He accused Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, of doing “major damage to Pennsylvania.”

“This governor’s draconian policies, endorsed by the attorney general, have stolen our individual liberties, silenced our voices, stifled our economic growth, devastated our small businesses, destroyed our energy sector and weakened our education system.”

If elected, he said, “On day one any mandates are gone. On day one school transparency is there. CRT (critical race theory) is gone.”

Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, said Mastriano set himself apart from eight other Republicans on the ballot by establishing himself as the state’s preeminent voice of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement “in a party where that is the overriding focus.”

A multitude of lawsuits and investigations have not found evidence of pervasive fraud that would overturn elections. President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes.

[Fetterman wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate: click here for more]

Mastriano, of Chambersburg, led the Republican field with more than 42% of the vote when the race was called. His nearest opponent, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Hazleton, conceded a short time later, when returns showed he had only 22% of the vote.

Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain of Chester County had 15% of the vote at the time, and former Delaware County Councilman Dave White had less than 8%. Four others were in single digits, including two candidates who pulled out of the race last week but remained on the ballot.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was unchallenged for the Democratic nomination, poses a huge challenge for Mastriano. Shapiro is a former state House member and a Montgomery County commissioner who raised $20 million in campaign money.

Little funds, big support

Mastriano’s supporters were gathering in a ballroom festooned with balloons set for release at The Orchard, a restaurant south of Chambersburg. Only a few supporters had trickled in a little more than an hour before the polls closed.

Two large screens broadcast a video with upbeat music and Mastriano doing various interviews. A photo slideshow depicted Army photos, a few family shots and Mastriano with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a conspiracy theorist on the 2020 election.

Later, praise music was blaring away with lyrics, “I Will Never Cease to Bless Your Name” on the big screens.

Mastriano, 58, is a retired Army colonel and combat veteran elected to the Senate in a 2019 special election. He was defeated in a congressional bid the year before.

He ran for governor on a shoestring budget by maximizing social media, appearances on conservative talk shows and retail politics.

He drew large crowds in small towns, and his “Mastriano for Governor” signs dotted the countryside through central and western Pennsylvania. He had real appeal for evangelical Christians, Borick said.

Mastriano, who won Trump’s endorsement Saturday, had been leading in polls for months. His lead began to swell in the final weeks over Barletta. Barletta won 11th-hour support from party leaders fearful that Mastriano is too extreme to win a general election.

Two candidates pulled out and endorsed Barletta, but their names remained on the ballot. Republican state Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster County, whose candidacy for the nomination was short-lived earlier this year, also backed Barletta last week.

It was too late.

There’s a belief among some moderate and conservative Republicans that Mastriano is so far right and that he will drag down the GOP ticket in November. They believe he is not likely to win over swing voters and independents.

Borick says it’s questionable how well he can do in the Philadelphia suburbs including Montgomery County, Shapiro’s home turf. Mastriano doesn’t have to carry Montgomery County, which is now blue, but win a sizable chunk of Republican votes there, Borick said.

‘Era of the patriot’

The GOP turmoil comes in a midterm election when Republicans have a good shot at reclaiming the governor’s mansion and the U.S. Senate, Borick said. Whether Mastriano can deliver against the better-funded and more experienced Shapiro remains to be seen.

As a senator, Mastriano fought mask mandates and Wolf’s uneven closures of businesses during the pandemic. He battled the Wolf administration over its additional steps to make voting more accessible, such as adding drop boxes. In Mastriano’s view, the measures created more opportunities for fraud.

In November 2020, Mastriano orchestrated a now-infamous Senate Republican Policy hearing in Gettysburg into election fraud and led the questioning. Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, testified, and Trump testified over phone. Trump claimed the “election was rigged” and that Biden’s victory had to be “turned around because we won by a lot.”

It helped set in motion what Trump’s critics including Shapiro call “The Big Lie.”

Mastriano supported virtually every losing lawsuit to block the election results. He attended the Jan. 6 Capitol protest and took busloads from his district. But Mastriano said he didn’t go into the building and left when he saw trouble brewing. He’s been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Before polls closed, radio personality Steve Turley spoke to the crowd gathered at the Mastriano gathering Tuesday.

“The era of the patriot has just begun,” Turley said.

“You are going to demonstrate to the ruling class in Harrisburg what this (Mastriano) army is all about. You are going to take back Pennsylvania on Nov. 8,” state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, told the packed crowd shortly after the polls closed.

Choruses of “I raise up Hallelujah” came from a live praise band on stage at Mastriano’s event.

Mastriano, working the crowd as early results came in, was dressed in a dark suit with white shirt and a tie that featured the words, “With God All Things Are Possible.” He wore his trademark silver boot spurs.

Sean Feucht led a chorus, with verse, “What can take away my sin? Nothing but the blood of Jesus.”

“Our Lord and savior knows Doug Mastriano is number one,” said Jenna Ellis, one of the lawyers who worked for Trump when he attempted to reverse his defeat by Biden. “Lifting up Jesus is what it’s all about.”

Trump endorsed Mastriano because of his work for “election integrity,” Ellis continued. Without Mastriano, the November 2020 hearing in Gettysburg would not have happened. That hearing is where Trump’s team voiced unproven conspiracy theories about the election.