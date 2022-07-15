A movie produced by a conservative commentator celebrating Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and other Pennsylvania residents is set to premiere at a church in Cumberland County this evening after two Lancaster County venues canceled plans to show it.

Steve Turley, a Delaware resident whose media company operates out of Ephrata, sent an email to ticket holders Friday saying the premiere would be screened at Christ Community Church in Camp Hill.

The film, titled “Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania,” was originally set to be shown at Penn Cinema in Manheim Township, and then at the Wyndham Hotel in East Lampeter Township, but both venues canceled after members of the public complained, including members of the progressive advocacy group Lancaster Stands Up.

A preview of the film features interviews with Mastriano and other Pennsylvania conservative activists, including Audit the Vote PA co-founder Toni Shuppe and FreePA founder Tabitha Valleau. Valleau is a resident of Lancaster County.

The trailer billed the film as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, comparing that movement to the American Revolution and branding contemporary Democratic leaders, including Gov. Tom Wolf, as tyrants.

“The populist revolt that made 2016 a reality is entering its next stage of resistance,” the narrator said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s election that year.

The email from Turley said ticketholders will be required to provide identification to enter and that no weapons will be permitted. In a post to Facebook on Friday morning, he said 1,100 people were registered to attend and that only 100 tickets remained available.

In another Facebook post on Friday, Turley urged people unable to attend to make a donation. For $50, he wrote, “we will have your name featured in the ending movie credits as a ‘Turley Productions Founder.’’ A $150 contribution, he said, “will also be invited to a live VIP video session so we can meet and greet before a live Virtual Premier of the movie with me, the producer, director, and writer.”