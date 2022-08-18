Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, has declined an invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline to debate his Democratic opponent before the November election, baselessly criticizing the news organization’s staff as “left-wing hacks.”

Mastriano’s campaign responded to the invitation Wednesday afternoon, nearly three months after receiving it. “Thank you for the debate invitation. Unfortunately, he will not be able to attend,” wrote Kimberly Orr, who identified herself in an email message as Mastriano's campaign scheduler.

Earlier in the day, Mastriano attacked LNP | LancasterOnline while speaking on the “RJ Harris Breakfast Show” about his new proposal to shun traditional news organizations and instead allow both his campaign and Democrat Josh Shapiro’s to host a pair of debates, with each selecting a moderator they prefer.

The show is broadcast on Harrisburg’s WHP 580 on AM radio.

Mastriano said he thinks it will be a challenge to find moderators “who are going to treat us" — meaning his own campaign — "fairly.”

“I just got another invite last night from, you know, Lancaster news online,” Mastriano said about the May 18 invitation. “Are you kidding me? These guys have been inflammatory ever since I stepped my toe in politics. I mean, they’re a paper that listed, ‘Mastriano is all this ...’ It’s typical left-wing stuff. They call me names. ‘He’s a hater. He’s this. He’s a supremacist.’

“There’s no way that those guys could be fair. And that they have the audacity, or stupidity for that matter, to think that they could honestly host a debate and that I’d be dumb enough to agree to go with such left-wing hacks that are so blind that it’s a cognitive bias — they don’t even realize how bad it is, I guess.”

Tom Murse, the executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline and editor of The Caucus, an investigative newspaper that covers state government, said: “Our reporting on Sen. Mastriano has been thorough, fair and factual. It is important to note that Sen. Mastriano has made no claims that any of our reporting has been inaccurate.”

Mastriano’s attempt to dehumanize and intimidate journalists has become a common campaign tactic among Republican politicians at every level of government, from county commissioners offices to the Legislature to Congress. Earlier this week, for example, a state lawmaker told reporters for The Caucus to “piss off” when they asked about a looming pay raise.

It is unclear what news coverage, in particular, Mastriano takes issue with. Neither he nor his campaign responded to inquiries Thursday seeking information about specific instances in which Mastriano has felt maligned.

The Caucus and LNP | LancasterOnline have reported extensively on a late-November 2020 hearing of the Senate Majority Policy Committee organized by Mastriano in Gettysburg that presented three hours of mostly false, misleading and mistaken testimony about the presidential election in Pennsylvania. The hearing became a seminal moment in the spread of conspiracy theories about massive voter fraud that helped lay the ideological foundation for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

They have reported on Mastriano’s attempt after Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020 to allow the Legislature to appoint alternate electors in Pennsylvania as a scheme to block Democratic Joe Biden from winning. And they have reported on his close ties to the antidemocratic groups Audit the Vote PA and FreePA, which continue to spread misinformation about the 2020 election.

Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, has alleged without evidence that debate moderators from mainstream media “are unpaid advocates and ideological allies of the Democrat candidates.”

The LNP | LancasterOnline debate was to be held in collaboration with Franklin & Marshall College and WITF on Oct. 18. It was to be moderated by Stephen K. Medvic, a government professor and director of F&M’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs. Reporters for LNP | LancasterOnline and WITF were to serve on a panel questioning the candidates.

Shapiro’s campaign has said it is considering the invitation among others.