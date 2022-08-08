Standing before hundreds of county officials from across the commonwealth, the candidate discussed attracting more businesses to Pennsylvania. He quoted Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. And he called Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, a “villain.”

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, his party’s nominee for governor, sounded like a conventional Republican when he spoke Monday morning at a conference for county leaders from across the state at the Lancaster Convention Center.

The appearance by Mastriano at the annual conference for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania was notable for just how conventional it was. His main opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, also spoke at the event.

Mastriano avoided any talk of unfounded election conspiracy theories or assertions that the First Amendment provision separating church and state is a myth — positions that helped him win the GOP primary in May.

“This is not a political event here for me,” Mastriano said Monday. “I’m going to lay out my vision.”

That vision included cutting more than 50,000 state regulations in his first three months as governor, ramping up fossil fuel production, and repealing the 2019 election law that introduced no-excuse vote-by-mail to the state.

Rather than a “top-down” approach to government, Mastriano said, he would look to local leaders for guidance on running the state.

“I’d be leaning heavily upon you here and give you the opportunities to excel, rather than encumber you with more regulations and controls and restrictions from Harrisburg,” Mastriano told the crowd of county officials.

Republican Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage said he liked that both candidates spoke directly to issues at the county level.

Of Mastriano, “He’s not only here to be the executive as governor, but he’s here to listen to other executives that are at a more local level,” Halcovage said.

The Schuylkill County commissioner is facing a lawsuit from several county employees and the U.S. Department of Justice that relates to accusations of sexual harassment.

Both candidates also touched on drug treatment and the opioid epidemic. Counties are charged with providing various mental health and treatment services within and outside the court system.

“I like what I heard about sending drug dealers to prison for 25 years” for providing drugs that led to an overdose death, said Republican Commissioner Cliff Lane of McKean County.

Several GOP commissioners on hand Monday declined to talk to LNP | LancasterOnline, including Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino from Lancaster County.

Shapiro’s local gov’t roots

Shapiro, a former Montgomery County commissioner, told the audience that he, too, would bring county officials to the table on major legislative issues that affect them.

The Democratic nominee said he understood the challenges facing counties from his own time as commissioner and that it’s frustrating when state lawmakers pass a new law that forces counties to perform a new service or function without any new funding to do it.

As governor, “I commit to you that we will continue to partner together on important initiatives,” Shapiro said. “You will be at the table and you will be heard.”

Ken Lawrence, a Democratic commissioner in Shapiro’s home county, said his party’s candidate showed he understands county government and knows how to work with counties.

Mastriano’s tone was different from his Facebook videos directed at supporters, Lawrence noted.

“He talked a lot about regulations, I don’t know what those regulations were or, I just didn’t make the connection,” Lawrence said. “I just don’t think he knew how to talk to an audience of elected officials who have a daily responsibility for peoples’ lives,” he said later.

The CCAP conference continues through today.