Unclaimed, but not forgotten.

That was the sentiment surrounding the burial of the unclaimed cremated remains of 84 people Wednesday afternoon at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.

A peacefulness surrounded the celebration of life ceremony, as the fall sun shone down on a small crowd that gathered to honor those who had no one else to honor them.

“We gather today to pay our respects and say goodbye to these loved ones here who have no one to say goodbye for them,” said James McElheny, a police chaplain at the International Conference of Police Chaplains and retired East Lampeter Township police sergeant who conducted the brief ceremony.

McElheny read each of the 84 names, a flower being laid in front of the vault that held the velvet sacks containing the remains. The cremains had been stored at the Lancaster County Forensic Center until the interment and now will be interred and given a grave stone.

Some of the remains were taken into custody by the center from Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Homes. Scheid, who died in June, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to tampering with public records. Scheid had been released from prison in early February after serving nearly two months of a sentence for mishandling bodies and falsifying paperwork. At the time of his death, Scheid had been on house arrest but was permitted to work.

Many of the names that were read during Wednesday’s ceremony were unfamiliar to those in attendance.

“We are their family today,” said McElheny. “It is an honor to be a part of this.”

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that while most don’t expect their remains to end up on a shelf in the forensic center, it’s important to give those individuals a proper burial and the respect and dignity that comes with it.

Members of the community, employees of the coroner’s office and Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons were in attendance.

The coroner’s office put up a Facebook post in September with the list of those who were unclaimed, hoping that family or friends would recognize their loved ones. It was unclear Wednesday night if that resulted in any of the remains being claimed.

The last such burial happened in 2017 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery off Lincoln Highway East, just east of Lancaster city, when the unclaimed remains of 46 people were laid to rest.