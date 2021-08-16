After going more than two months without any COVID-19 cases, Lancaster County Prison has two confirmed positive cases as of Monday and in response, the prison is requiring masks and has suspended visitation.

Warden Cheryl Steberger said the two positives were confirmed by nasal swabs after the inmates first tested positive using rapid tests; 14 other inmates have tested positive using the rapid tests and are undergoing nasal swab testing to rule out false-positives.

Mandatory masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, and the suspension of visits were instituted in hopes of curtailing spread of the coronavirus, Steberger said. The prison has not required masks for vaccinated people since May.

“I don’t see this as an outbreak. Could we have an outbreak? It wouldn’t surprise me. We’re a couple weeks behind the outside world,” Steberger said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 374 inmates and 75 staff at the prison have tested positive for the virus, Steberger said. The last case was at the end of May. In October, one inmate died of the virus after being hospitalized.

About 6,000 people are admitted or released from the prison annually, Steberger said.

Vaccinations are also being offered to all inmates coming in who have not received the vaccine.