The Manheim Central school board voted to keep masks optional in the district during a marathon, and sometimes contentious, meeting that lasted more than five hours Monday into Tuesday.

The board voted just after midnight Tuesday following more than four hours of public comment that featured speakers mostly in favor of not changing the mask-optional rule approved July 26.

The board’s vote was split — Rob Iosue, John Nied and Stacie Ritter opposed retaining the July 26 mask optional plan and instead requiring students and staff to wear face coverings. Iosue, Nied, Ritter and Ed Frick attended the meeting wearing masks.

Ritter said as part of her job, she cares for COVID-19 positive patients.

“I care about our children. I don’t think they should wear a mask outside, but when they’re sitting close together in the school building, they should wear a mask. A pandemic is not a choice,” she said.

Iosue made but later withdrew a motion that the district follow Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s recommendations for schools including a requirement for staff and students to wear face coverings. School board President Linda Williams pointed out that some of LGl Health’s guidance such as maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is not possible in the schools, especially the high school.

As the board was discussing the issue of maintaining or amending its mask-optional policy, members of the audience jeered school board members voicing an opinion to require masks, sometimes drowning out the school board member who was speaking.

“We as a board respectfully listened to your comments. We would like you to do the same for us as we discuss the issue,” she admonished the audience.

District students return to school on Monday.

‘No one likes masks’

Hannah Weaver, a sophomore at Manheim Central High School, criticized what she described as an overbearing mask policy last year, urging the school board not to adopt the same policy for 2021-22.

“Nothing last year felt normal,” she said Monday. “I was dreading each and every day. It was terrible. And I’m hoping and praying that you make the right decision for the students this year.”

If masks are required, she said, she and her family will not be returning to in-person schooling.

“If you look at the statistics, kids are at low risk (of contracting COVID-19),” she said. “Making masks optional allows people to make their personal choice for what they believe is best for them.”

Weaver received a standing ovation from the audience upon completing her statement.

Renee Kowalchik, a Manheim Central High School biology and chemistry teacher with a son in the district, criticized the school’s health and safety plan as being insufficiently concerned for the safety of students and staff.

Not only should the district implement a mask policy, she said, but it should also have plans to keep students socially distanced and put in place a contact tracing system.

“While I’m making this statement as a parent, my knowledge and experience from over 25 years of science education has obviously informed my opinions as well,” she said.

Only a little more than half of people in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she noted, “which means half of the community is unprotected, including all of our students under 12.”

“No one likes masks,” she said, “but this simple measure is proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Seth Shaffer said he was unsure what policy he would personally prefer.

“Either way, you are probably still going to see schools shut down due to many exposures and contact tracing yet again,” he said in a statement submitted to the school board online. The statement was read aloud at the meeting.

Shaffer said many who are against masks are also against vaccines, and he said he hoped no parent would ever have to deal with their child contracting COVID-19.

Superintendent Pete Aiken said his job is to ensure the district’s students feel safe at school.

“If there’s something that we can do to keep your kids safe, we should consider it,” he said. “My position is that it’s a parent’s right to decide if their child will wear a mask in school.”

Masks remain optional in Solanco

In the southern Lancaster County, the Solanco school board voted to add language to the district’s health and safety plan that does not change its mask-optional policy.

The majority of the audience at Monday night’s lightly attended meeting supported the mask option rule.

During the meeting, Superintendent Brian Bliss emphasized the need for productive disagreement and dialogue within the Solanco community.

The board engaged in an open discussion about how to navigate conflict that may arise regarding the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Classes at Solanco School District begin Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, the order requiring universal face coverings expired June 28. A link on the state education department’s website takes readers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance. On July 27, the CDC announced new recommendations for K-12 schools, stating all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has made it clear that he has no intention of mandating any COVID-19 restrictions on schools or businesses, while the state departments of health and education have told school districts to look to the CDC for direction. Lancaster County officials have said they do not believe they have any authority to tell school districts what to do.

Staff writer Erik Yabor contributed to this report.