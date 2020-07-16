A nonprofit that sprang from community efforts to sew and donate masks is pledging $50,000 to help support Lancaster County school districts' efforts to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lancaster Masks will give each of the 16 districts a check for $3,125 to use as it sees best toward reopening safely, plus a case of hand sanitizer donated by KO Industries, executive director Phil Lapp announced Wednesday.

"It was just totally obvious to us that this is where it needed to go," he said, asking the public to join the effort by donating through lancastermasks.com in the next month.

Districts will be invited to ask if they could use more funding toward the cause, he said, and 100% of all the money raised will go to the districts.

"Finding increased funds to pay for the required safety interventions will be even more difficult in the current school economy," Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 executive director Brian Barnhart said in an email.

He called the gift "truly a blessing and indicative of the supportive community in Lancaster County."

Unless an individual student qualifies for an exception, Pennsylvania's mask order requires those age 2 and older to wear masks in school, allowing removal only under specific circumstances — such as eating or drinking and sitting in class — and as long as they maintain six feet of social distance.

Lancaster Masks started in March with many local Old Order Amish families volunteering to make fabric face masks to help meet the emerging demand. Lapp said he's lost track of how many masks have been donated by now, but estimated that part of the effort accounted for about 115,000.

Coordination brought in a lot more more volunteers from other parts of the community, Lapp said, and the Amish involvement waned in late April to early May as farm work started demanding their attention.

Today, he said, Lancaster Masks has a hybrid approach, relying on volunteers for requests involving smaller amounts of masks, and working with businesses to fill some contracts. It's still accepting mask donation requests from nonprofits and health care organizations, he said, and the plan is to continue as long as it's helpful.

Donna Carr leads the Facebook group Lancaster Masks Sewists, which handles smaller requests for the nonprofit. She said in an email that so far more than 250 people have sewn or otherwise assisted in donating more than 11,000 masks through the group, and called it a "wonderful opportunity."

"We are now exploring ways to meet smaller needs within the 16 schools districts by partnering with school nurses to provide masks to use in backup situations," she wrote.