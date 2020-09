A $20,000 car that was reported stolen from New York City was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction on Wednesday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The car is a 2009 Maserati Granturismo, police said.

It was entered into a national stolen vehicle database when it was stolen, police said, but they did not provide an exact date of when it was stolen.

The car is currently impounded, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.