A Maryland man repeatedly sexually assaulted a juvenile girl for more than two years when she was placed under his care, according to Manor Township police.

Raymond Lawrence Mitchell Jr., 58, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Mitchell fondled the girl, who was younger than 13 at the time, and subjected her to sexual acts multiple times at his then-residence in the first block of Kendes Road between 2015 and 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl told investigators Mitchell would touch her inappropriately under her clothes to the point that it caused her pain, police said.

Witnesses told police the girl would become upset and begin to cry when she had to go with Mitchell, according to the affidavit.

Investigators became aware of the allegations after the girl, who is still a juvenile, disclosed that Mitchell had sexually assaulted her.

Mitchell was previously charged with a series of similar offenses, including rape, after he was accused of molesting a teenage girl at the same residence for nearly three years in 2015. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, five counts of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age and rape forcible compulsion in 2016, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has not been set, according to court records. It was not immediately clear if Mitchell has been arrested.