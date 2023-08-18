A Maryland man charged with killing another Maryland man whose body was found along Route 222 near Ephrata will have his charges decided in Lancaster County Court.

District Judge Jonathan Heisse ordered Kevin Shareed Harmon, 36, of Gwynn Oak, to be held for trial on homicide, robbery and related charges following a preliminary hearing Friday.

Harmon is accused of fatally shooting Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz, 54, of Baltimore, on April 23 and dumping his body on the roadside. At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

Harmon is represented by defense attorney Rian Thompson. Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting with Assistant District Attorney Scott Reed.

Prosecutors brought Pennsylvania State Police Trooper George Lockhart to testify about evidence from the shooting investigation. During the hearing, Lockhart said police were able to track Harmon and Vazquez-Ruiz using cellphone data location and security cameras from convenience stores in the area.

Phone data showed Vazquez-Ruiz traveling with Harmon north to Pennsylvania until 2:14 a.m., when Harmon turns around and heads back to Maryland without Vazquez-Ruiz’s phone.

Lockhart also said the victim’s DNA was found on Harmon’s boots. A search warrant executed at Harmon’s home produced ammunition, a firearm magazine and other related accessories.

Hours after Vazquez-Ruiz’s phone was left in Pennsylvania, Harmon, who was financially struggling, made car and rent payments.

It is unclear how Harmon and Vazquez-Ruiz knew each other.

Heisse ordered Harmon held on all charges. Harmon has not been scheduled for his next hearing and is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.