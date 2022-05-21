A Maryland man who state police had already charged with homicide by vehicle and numerous other felonies after a crash that killed a Conestoga Christian School teacher last month has now been charged with murder.

Police had already charged 20-year-old Christofer Pineda-Gasca, of North East, Maryland, with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person and four other summary violations for the April 4 crash.

Pineda-Gasca led police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into 32-year-old Alicia Whisler’s vehicle outside Conestoga Christian School in the 2700 block of Main Street (Route 23) in Caernarvon Township shortly after 9 a.m. that day, police said.

Pineda-Gasca has now also been charged with criminal homicide, third-degree murder, five felony counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, receiving stolen property and two misdemeanor drug violations. The new charges were filed Wednesday.

A message to a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office asking to explain the reasoning behind the new charges was not immediately returned Saturday afternoon. Pineda-Gasca’s attorney, Hillary Ryan Sheridan, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Pineda-Gasca was trying to pass Whisler’s vehicle while driving in the oncoming lane of traffic when the crash occurred, according to the new affidavit.

Whisler, a teacher at Conestoga Christian School, died in the crash. Her 5-year-old child also was seriously injured in the collision, suffering a broken collar bone and concussionlike symptoms, according to a new affidavit of probable cause.

Pineda-Gasca’s actions during the chase that preceded the crash were “extremely high risk” and he fled police “in a highly unsafe and reckless manner,” evading officers by driving at speeds as high as 85 mph in speed limit zones as low as 25 mph and traveling into oncoming traffic at least nine different times, according to the affidavit.

During the chase, Pineda-Gasca also committed multiple other traffic violations such as speeding through red light signals and stop signs, police said.

In an interview with police after the crash, Pineda-Gasca blamed the cause of the collision on his brakes malfunctioning. An inspection of the vehicle showed that malfunctioning brakes were not a factor in the crash.

The new affidavit also includes an addendum with several new claims, such as that Pineda-Gasca had stolen the registration plate on the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash and that he was a “middleman” between a Chester County drug dealer and consumers, according to police.

According to the new affidavit, Pineda-Gasca initially told police he didn’t know the registration plate on the Infiniti i35 he was driving at the time had been stolen, shifting the blame to the seller he had purchased it from in March.

But geolocation data from Pineda-Gasca’s phone shows he visited the North East, Maryland, address where the plate was stolen on the night it was taken, police said. The previous owner of the Infiniti had removed the registration and title from the vehicle, which investigators believe is what led Pineda-Gasca to steal a different plate.

A toxicology report showed Pineda-Gasca was under the influence of THC at the time of the crash, with geolocation data showing that he visited a known drug dealer in Coatesville about an hour before police first tried to pull him over, according to the affidavit.

Pineda-Gasca was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail by Judge Raymond Sheller during a preliminary arraignment Wednesday, court records show. He is scheduled to face a formal arraignment June 10.