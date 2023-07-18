A Maryland man has been charged with killing another Maryland man found dead in Brecknock Township in April, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Shareed Harmon, 35, of Gwynn Oak, was arrested Tuesday, July 18, and charged with criminal homicide, robbery, theft, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a weapon.

Harmon is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz, 54, of Baltimore, the DA’s office said.

On April 23, just after 7 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to the southbound lane of Route 222 in Brecknock Township for a report of a dead person lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Vazquez-Ruiz, who suffered five gunshot wounds: two to the chest, one in the side, one in the left bicep and one in the right index finger.

The investigation yielded cellphone data that revealed Harmon was struggling financially and was aware Vazquez-Ruiz had a large amount of cash, according to the district attorney’s office.

Harmon’s phone location showed he drove Vazquez-Ruiz north to Pennsylvania, and at 2:14 a.m., Harmon turned around, now traveling south, while Vazquez-Ruiz’s phone remained at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Hours later, Harmon deposited cash and made a car and rent payment, the district attorney’s office said. A search warrant for Harmon’s home revealed ammunition, a magazine and other firearm accessories. Vazquez-Ruiz’s blood was found on Harmon’s boots.

Harmon was arrested Tuesday morning and was placed in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail. His preliminary hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.