HARRISBURG -- Sen. Scott Martin is Lancaster County's lone official on one of the judiciary committees that discussed gun policies on Tuesday.

Martin, R-Martic Twp., only attended a small portion of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, which lasted five hours. The committee heard from 16 experts from around Pennsylvania about mental health and the impact extreme risk protection order legislation would have on vulnerable populations. Extreme risk protection orders -- otherwise known as "red flag laws" -- temporarily restrict access to guns for individuals at risk of harming themselves or others.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County, announced two days of hearings in response to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that killed 31 people during one August weekend. There will be another day of hearings on Wednesday, which Martin said he will attend.

Martin said he could not attend the majority of Tuesday’s testimony because he had other legislative commitments, including an Environmental Resources and Energy committee meeting, a probation reform meeting with constituents and a meeting with Republican leaders regarding Down syndrome legislation Martin is trying to finish before the session is over in November.

"This isn't our first rodeo with these types of bills," Martin said in an interview Tuesday afternoon, noting a law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last year that requires people convicted of crimes related to domestic violence to surrender any firearms in their possession within 24 hours. Martin supported that bill.

"The majority of senators in this building were not at that hearing today," Martin said. "It does not mean they don't care about the issues. We all have multiple roles that we play in this."

The state House Judiciary committee Tuesday also reviewed and voted on gun-related legislation. No Lancaster County representatives are members of that committee.