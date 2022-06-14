State Sen. Scott Martin will chair the Pennsylvania delegation of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a tri-state legislative advisory group that evaluates and acts on the bay’s environmental needs.

Martin, a Martic Township Republican, was elected to chair the board for the next six months, officials announced Monday in a news release. He has been a commission member since 2019 and joined its executive committee this year.

Covering central and southern Lancaster County, Martin’s 13th Senate District borders the Susquehanna River and is a priority region in the state’s plan to reduce pollutants that wash into the bay and damage its ecosystem.

“There is great work going on in our communities to improve water quality, but much more remains to be done. … I am proud to lead our delegation as we work with our colleagues to enact policies that will not only benefit the bay, but our own waters here at home,” Martin said in a statement.

Lancaster County, the state’s leading agricultural producer, also generates most of the sediment and excess nutrients that wash into the bay from the state. Those pollutants often come from farmland, where stormwater runoff can pick up sediment, fertilizers and animal waste before carrying them to local streams and, eventually, to the river and bay.

Federal mandates stipulate county and state officials must reduce their annual pollution loads by millions of pounds.

The commission, which officials describe as a “policy leader” in bay restoration efforts, consists of 21 members from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, including 15 of the states’ lawmakers.

State Rep. Mike Sturla, who represents Lancaster city in the 96th Legislative District, also is a member of the Pennsylvania delegation and serves as its vice chair.