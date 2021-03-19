Marticville Middle School is dismissing all students early today, March 19, and shifting back to remote learning on Monday after "multiple COVID-positive cases" have impacted staffing, Penn Manor School District said in a press release on Friday morning.

Students will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. today, the school said.

An update Friday afternoon from Penn Manor School District said that Martic Elementary would also also be shifting to remote learning as of Monday.

The decision was made in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Education's recommended framework, according to the school district.

Classes will be fully remote beginning at 7:30 a.m. on March 22, according to the release. Students and staff will return to in-person learning the following day, March 23, barring new information "that would require an extension of the closure to assure the safety of the school community," according to the release.

"We encourage parents and staff to monitor the district website for updates regarding this situation," the school said in the press release. Any student who has tested positive for COVID-19 or lives with someone who has tested positive is asked to email the school nurse.

All families and faculty will receive an email from principal Christine Smith, according to the release.