A Martic Township man will serve five years on probation for corruption of a minor after asking a 15-year-old boy "inappropriate questions" said the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Karl Allen Weeks, 69, recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor corruption of minors in exchange for the sentence.

No contest means that Weeks acknowledges that he would likely be found guilty if the case went to trial. It's the same as a conviction.

The charges against Weeks came early this year in January after the Pennsylvania State Police opened an investigation following information from Lancaster County Children's Alliance.

According to the district attorney's office, the alliance interviewed a 15-year-old boy who said that Weeks had been asking him "inappropriate questions."

Weeks had asked to see the boy's genitals. Weeks also photographed the boy without a shirt on, said the boy.

Weeks is prohibited from having contact with unsupervised minors during the probation term, as ordered by Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: