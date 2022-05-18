A Martic Township man was killed after being struck by a tractor he was driving early Monday evening, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Richard Drumm, 62, was driving the tractor at his property in the first block of Pencroft Drive North, about a mile south of Martic Elementary School, when he might have fallen over the front of the vehicle and was struck around 7:15 p.m., Diamantoni said.

Emergency crews dispatched to the property found Drumm on the ground and the tractor driven into a tree, a Lancaster County-Wide Communications supervisor said at the time. The crews had been dispatched to the area following a report of a man being struck by a tractor and not breathing.

An external examination performed that evening on location determined that Drumm died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. His death was ruled accidental.

Drumm was described in his obituary as a “proud farmer and an avid outdoorsman” who enjoyed smoking meats, coin collecting, “hunting out West with his buddies” and being “Pop-Pop” to his granddaughters. Drumm had previously worked for Strasburg, Drumore and Martic townships and also previously served as Martic Township supervisor for eight years.

Drumm is survived by his wife and three daughters, three granddaughters and a brother.