A Martic Township man was killed Monday afternoon when he drove against traffic into a tree-trimming truck, ejecting him from his vehicle, according to the West Lampeter Township police.

Jesse Drobnak, 33, of Holtwood, was pulling a trailer with his Honda SUV, traveling south on the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike (Route 222) around 3:30 p.m., when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. He collided with a tree-trimming truck that was pulling a wood chipper, police said.

More than a dozen emergency crews responded to the scene, closing the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike during the evening commute. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni pronounced Drobnak dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries and ruled the crash accidental. He suspects the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Lancaster man, was unharmed. There was extensive damage to both vehicles.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the station at 717-464-2421.