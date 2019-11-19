A Martic Township man negligently caused his 2-year-old son's death in July after the boy fell from a wagon, according to police, who charged the man Tuesday.

Samuel A. Glick, 50, put his son, David, in a flatbed wagon loaded with three large bins of onions on July 17 while working on his farm at 917 Marticville Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

While going down a steep hill, he hit a tree stump, causing him to fall off the front and David to fall off the side and under the wagon, according to a criminal complaint.

David Glick was flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center, where he died July 22. The Dauphin County coroner's office ruled he died of complications of multiple traumatic injuries.

Glick was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. He's free on $10,000 unsecured bail; a preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 6 before District Judge Stuart Mylin.In an emailed statement, Glick's attorney, Christopher Sarno, said farming carries risks.

"Farmers accept the everyday risk involved in their industry. What one person may find unusual or even negligent may be another person’s everyday lifestyle and that is an important distinction when looking at the criminality of farming accidents," he said.

In a September interview with police, Glick said he would normally take his son off the wagon before going down the hill for his son's safety because the hill was steep. But he kept his son on it that day because no one was around to walk him down the hill, the complaint said.

Glick "acknowledged the risks involved with transporting (David) on the wagon down the steep grade. He has taken precautions in the past and neglected to take the same precautions this time which resulted in (David) being thrown off the wagon (and) suffering life-ending injuries," the complaint said.

Criminal charges in farming deaths are rare in Lancaster County.

In June, Alvin F. Beiler, of Salisbury Township, was placed on property arrest for six to 23 months after pleading no contest to child endangerment in the May 2018 death of his 4-year-old son. The boy had fallen into a feed mixer, which was turned on.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of involuntary manslaughter as part of the plea. Beiler was also required to take parenting classes and devote eight hours of community service telling Amish families about the dangers of farming.

Beiler's was the first criminal charge for a farm-related death since 2006, according to newspaper records.

In 2006, Enos King was charged after his 8-year-old son, Daniel, climbed into a tractor-powered feed grinder, which King turned on after forgetting the boy was there.

King’s record was cleared after he was accepted into county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.