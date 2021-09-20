Work on installing a new stop sign configuration at a Martic Township intersection will begin Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The new configuration will be installed at Marticville Road (Route 324) and Red Hill Road (Route 3019), PennDOT said in a news release Monday.

Motorists currently have stop signs on the eastbound and westbound sections of Red Hill Road at the intersection, but the new configuration will include stop signs on Marticville Road in the northbound and southbound directions as well, according to the news release.

The intersection will have “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights in place for 30 days, PennDOT said. The new stop signs will have flashing red lights in place for 60 days before being removed.

There will also be variable message signs alerting motorists in both directions of the new stop condition on Marticville Road.