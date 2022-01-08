A Martic Township garage was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The blaze broke out in the 700 block of Drytown Road, about a mile off of Holtwood Road (Route 372) near Holtwood Nature Preserve at 4:26 a.m., the supervisor said.

A dispatch report stated that firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the garage.

The supervisor was unsure when the fire was under control. Attempts to reach the Rawlinsville Fire Company for additional information Saturday were not immediately successful.

No one was injured in the incident.