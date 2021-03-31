Editor's note: This story accompanies a larger story on the planned hydrogen production plant in Lancaster County. For the full story, click here.

Hydrogen could soon be extracted from water in Lancaster County for use as carbon-free fuel, according to recently announced plans for a new production facility to be located in Martic Township.

Specifically, the green hydrogen production plant is proposed for land near the intersection of Old Holtwood and New Village roads, said Brent Koski, vice president of hydrogen energy at Plug Power, a New York-based fuel cell company.

The site is just east of the Susquehanna River, as well as the Holtwood Hydroelectric Dam, which is expected to provide renewable energy to power plant operations.

That’s according to an agreement between the dam’s owners, Canadian energy company Brookfield Renewable Partners, and officials at Plug Power.

“The objective is for the Holtwood dam to supply all normal power operations over the plant's life,” Koski said, explaining the site was chosen specifically for its proximity to the renewable energy source.

Koski shared that location Wednesday, a day after Plug Power officials announced their planned Lancaster County plant, which is expected to create 25 full-time jobs once it’s operating.

At the plant, the dam’s renewable energy will power a process called electrolysis, which uses electricity to separate hydrogen gas from water, Koski said. The hydrogen is then cooled to -423 degrees, converting it into a liquid form that can be transported from the plant to customers by tanker trucks, he said.

Called green hydrogen, the product can then be used as a clean fuel source, which does not produce carbon emissions, a key driver of climate change.

Hydrogen has been used to fuel rockets, treat metals and refine other fuels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Now, through its use in fuel cells, hydrogen also can be used to power zero-emissions vehicles and other machinery.

“Green hydrogen is a critical part of achieving a zero-carbon economy,” Koski said.

Project leaders said they plan to break ground on the plant in 2022, expecting it will be completed sometime near the end of year.

They did not answer questions about how much construction will cost or how large the plant and its footprint will be.

“We have just finished introducing the project to state, county and local officials, as well as nearby residents,” Koski said. “We will be starting the permitting process in the coming weeks.”

This week, local and county officials said they had no information about the project to share. That includes Duane Sellers, chairman of the Martic Township Board of Supervisors.

"We have not seen or received any plans for a project by Plug Power," Sellers said Wednesday before providing context from his background in construction.

"I know first hand that many projects take years to get through the design/red tape before they become a shovel ready, actual job," he said. "Many times they fail to get started. I will not speculate or be part of spreading rumors/false information. When the Township has facts, we will be glad to share them with you and the public."

If the project is completed, the plant will “run continuously” to produce hydrogen, Koski said. Plug Power officials described the proposed plant as “one of the first industrial-scale green hydrogen facilities in North America.”

The company has a similar plant in Tennessee, and it was recently announced that another will be built in western New York