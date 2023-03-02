A substitute teacher's aide at Martic Elementary School called in a threat that led officials to evacuated the school last week, state police said Thursday in a news release.

Emergency crews dispatched to the Martic Township school in southern Lancaster County on Feb. 23 for reports of anonymous threats made over the phone.

The next day, investigators obtained phone records, showing one phone number called the school during the time of said threat. Investigators found that number to be that of Naomi Wenger, 20, of Lancaster.

The school confirmed Wenger was a substitute teacher's aide for Intermediate Unit 13 students and was working in the school at the time of the threat.

On March 2, Wenger was charged in Quarryville with terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility and obstructing administration of law or other government function.

Wenger is out on $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is on March 17 at 3 p.m.