Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Naomi Wenger was employed by Intermediate Unit 13.

A substitute teacher's aide at Martic Elementary School called in a threat that led officials to evacuate the school last week, state police said Thursday in a news release.

Emergency crews dispatched to the Martic Township school in southern Lancaster County on Feb. 23 for reports of anonymous threats made over the phone.

The school's secretary received three phone calls from the same individual, at 2:15, 3:07 and 3:24, threatening to shoot and bomb the school, according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, investigators obtained phone records, showing one phone number called the school during the time of said threat. Investigators found that number to be that of Naomi Wenger, 20, of Lancaster.

The school confirmed Wenger was an Intermediate Unit 13 (IU 13) employee working in a classroom staffed by the IU inside the elementary school. She is not a Penn Manor School District employee.

That day, investigators interviewed Wenger who said it was her first-time teaching at the school, and she didn't know why there was a lockdown, according to a criminal complaint.

After investigators told Wenger her phone was the number used to make the threats, she said she did it, the complaint said. Wenger said she went into the bathroom three times to make the calls, searching how to block her phone number and disguising her voice to sound like a male's voice.

On March 2, Wenger was charged in Quarryville with terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility and obstructing administration of law or other government function.

Wenger is out on $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is on March 17 at 3 p.m.

