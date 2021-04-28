Linda Edith Chrisman

A Martic Township woman took more than $1,000 in cash and merchandise from an East Drumore Township thrift store where she volunteered as a cashier, according to Quarryville Borough police.

Linda Edith Chrisman, 64, was charged with five counts of retail theft and five counts of theft by unlawful taking after stealing $1,045 from the New Hope Community Closet thrift store at 128 Townsedge Drive, mostly in March, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Chrisman used her position as a volunteer cashier to take hundreds of dollars in cash from no-ring sales, police said. Chrisman also took cash directly from the store’s register and a donation box.

Chrisman would also take items from store displays and place them directly in her pocket or purse, sometimes committing more than a dozen thefts in a single day, according to the affidavit. She also stole a gold and silver watch from the store’s back room in December 2019.

Chrisman was confined to Lancaster County Prison after she was unable to post a $5,000 bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Stuart Mylin on May 12.

Chrisman was previously convicted of retail theft twice in 2018 and also in 1979, police said.

