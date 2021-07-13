A Martic Township woman used her position as the caretaker of an elderly man to steal more than $100,000 over the course of more than two years, according to Manor Township police.

Jill Renee Razzano, 47, was charged with theft by deception after using her position as the financial Power of Attorney of an 81-year-old Manor Township man to take more than $100,000 between October 2018 and December 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Razzano, who resided with the man in the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard during that time, took the funds from the man’s checking and savings accounts at Wheatland Federal Credit Union.

The man’s daughter approached investigators in December 2020 after finding numerous unauthorized transactions on his accounts, police said. Numerous checks were issued from the man’s financial accounts that were not authorized by him, as well as payments to various credit card companies that were not associated with the man.

The man had previously been evaluated for memory loss, resulting in him being prescribed medicine related to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to the affidavit.

Razzano was aware of the man’s diagnosis when she made the transactions, police said.

On one occasion, Razzano used $25,000 from the man’s bank account to pay off a credit card debt, according to the affidavit. A caseworker with the Lancaster County Office of Aging later met with the man, who stated that Razzano never asked him to borrow the money she used to pay off the debt.

On another occasion, Razzano issued a $22,032 certified check for an electrical business which was debited to the man’s credit union account, police said.

Razanno admitted to investigators that she used the man’s money to pay off past debts, according to the affidavit. The man also met with investigators, stating that he would not have approved the transactions if he was in control of his finances.

Razzano is free on $100,000 unsecured bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Joshua Keller on August 13.

Razanno is currently awaiting trial on charges of theft by unlawful taking and 14 counts of forgery in Columbia stemming from a 2018 incident, according to court records.