When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 2, in-person with masks and social distancing.

What happened: Township supervisors approved the advertisement for the preliminary $1.20 million spending plan for next year that comes without a property tax hike.

What it means: The real estate rate of .51 mills remains unchanged for the upcoming year; that equates to $102 for a property assessed at $200,000.

The budget: The township’s total budget for 2021 projects revenue will match expenditures, putting Martic in a tight spot in the next fiscal cycle. Board members also advertised the liquid fuels account for construction projects, which anticipates $41,120 in net income and $350,000 in expenses.

What’s next: The board is expected to adopt the new budget during the Dec. 7 meeting.

Other business: Vice Chairman Carl Drexel gave an update on the Route 324 and Red Hill Road Rail Trail crossing project. Township officials are set to meet with state Department of Transportation officials Nov. 18 to discuss a shared-use path crossing agreement for the placement of a multi-way stop at the dangerous intersection. Drexel mentioned during the discussion that the multi-way stop will likely be a temporary fix, leaning into the possibility of a pedestrian crossing bridge in the future.

Quotable: “To limit that liability (of the crossing), we’ll need something done as soon as possible,” Drexel said, while presenting the timeline of the project.