The arson-damaged Martic Forge bridge on the Enola Low Grade Rail-Trail in southern Lancaster County is $1 million closer to reopening.
Securing the new state grant leaves only $500,000 of the $2.5 million needed to redeck the bridge, which connects Martic and Conestoga townships and is part of a biking-and-hiking trail system that crosses southern Lancaster County.
Officials hope to put the project out to bid by late next year, with the span reopening likely in 2021.
The wooden planks of the trestle over the Pequea Creek were set ablaze in April 2018. The arson remains unsolved.
Mark Wilson, an engineer for Martic Township, said the rebuilt bridge is expected to have fireproof concrete deck panels. The project is currently in the planning and design phase.
The latest grant comes from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Along with two previous grants totaling $1 million from the Department of Community and Economic Development, the project now has $2 million in state funding.
Martic and Conestoga townships contributed $200,000 each for insurance and planning costs.
John Berry, a Conestoga Township supervisor, he’s glad the construction funds are from state grants and not local tax revenue.
“That’s huge,” Berry said.
Safe Harbor update
Meanwhile, to the west, a separate project to rehabilitate the Safe Harbor railroad trestle is nearing its funding goal.
The project will connect the southern Lancaster County portion of the Enola rail trail with Manor Township’s 5-mile stretch along the Susquehanna River.
Combined with the reopening of the Martic Forge trestle, the Safe Harbor project will create an uninterrupted, 28-mile walking and bicycle trail from Turkey Point (south of Washington Boro) to the Chester County line.
Manor Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said he hopes a capital campaign to cover the remaining $808,000 cost of the Safe Harbor project will be completed in the next six months.
Bids could be awarded next summer, he said, with the project completed in fall 2021.