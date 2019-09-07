At the conclusion of her talk Thursday at Franklin & Marshall College’s Common Hour, Marthe Cohn was asked what advice she could offer to people given the recent rise in anti-Semitism.

“Be engaged,” said the tiny Jewish woman who, 75 years ago, served as a spy behind German lines. “Look at me, at 99, I am engaged.”

Cohn’s level of engagement is the stuff of legend. As a social worker and nurse, she infiltrated German lines in 1944-45 to obtain valuable information that saved thousands of lives and ultimately cut short the war in Europe.

Her story, which she detailed in her book “Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany,” is one of courage and will.

Born in Metz, France, in 1920, Marthe Hoffnung was one of seven children born into an Orthodox Jewish family. In the early years of World War II, her family helped hide Jews from German authorities. While she and her parents were able to move to the south of France to avoid detection, her sister, Stephanie, was sent to Auschwitz and executed.

Joining the army

After the liberation of Paris in August 1944, Cohn joined the Intelligence Service of the French First Army. Fluent in German and trained as a nurse, she created her own identity — that of a German nurse seeking her missing fiance. She tried to cross into Germany multiple times before reaching Singen, Germany, near the Swiss border, in winter 1945. There she aided an injured German SS officer who spoke about German military movements.

She spent more than a month behind German lines and provided the allies two important pieces of information: that the Siegfried Line north of Freiburg, Germany, had been evacuated, and the location of German forces in the Black Forest, where an ambush was planned. She also was able to relay information about the morale of German civilians as the war was coming to a close.

The rest of the story

Those are the facts. But they tell only part of the story. On Thursday, she filled in the blanks — how she nearly drowned in a canal in Alsace on one mission; about how she was paralyzed by fear as she prepared to walk past German guards on the German border; and, as a humorous aside, about an older amorous colleague who, while they were waiting in the woods for German sentries to disappear, suggested that since she might be killed that night “why don’t we have a good time now?”

“That,” she said, “was not on my agenda.”

In order to go behind German lines, she had to make her presence known to the German sentries. But as she sat in the woods, she was gripped with fear.

“I became so terrified,” she said. “It took me a very, very long time to overcome my fear. But something made me get up, take my little suitcase and walk up the road.”

When stopped by a sentry, she raised her right arm in a Nazi salute, said “Heil Hitler,” presented her identity papers and held her breath.

“I worried that he would recognize my card was forged,” she said. But he gave it back to her, and she proceeded on her mission.

Recognition

After the war, she received the Croix de Guerre for her service. She met and married American Major L. Cohn and moved to the United States. For years, no one knew about her role — not even her children. But, in the 1990s, on a return trip to France, she asked to see her military records. French authorities were surprised to discover her role during the war.

In 1999, the French government awarded her the Médaille militaire for meritorious service. In 2002, she was given the title of Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur (Legion of Honor) and in 2006, the French government awarded her the Medaille of the Reconnaissance de la Nation — the Medal of the Nation’s Gratitude.

Her book, co-authored with Wendy Holden, was published in 2002 and translated and published by The Editions Tallandier, a prestigious Paris publishing house.

Cohn said she never expected to be a spy. Women spies, she assumed, were tall and exotic while she was short and blonde. But her ability to process information, speak fluent German and problem solve under extreme conditions made her the perfect spy.

Her talk at F&M comes at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise and Holocaust deniers routinely post their screeds on the internet.

Her story and admonition — “Be engaged” — earned her a standing ovation.

Cohn’s appearance was sponsored by the Harnish Endowment Fund, the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster and Chabad at Franklin & Marshall College.