A married couple with ties to Lancaster County were found dead Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide in Delaware, according to officials.

Kenneth “Kenny” Bowers, 55, and his wife, Lysandra “Sandy” Bowers, 40, were found dead minutes after 4 p.m. at a parking lot in Federica, Delaware.

A handgun was recovered from the scene in what Delaware State Police suspect is a murder-suicide, a news release stated. Police did not name who is suspected of firing the gun.

The couple’s bodies were taken to a medical examiner at the Delaware Division of Forensic Science Saturday. A Delaware State Police spokeswoman did not provide any new details on the agency’s investigation or autopsy Wednesday.

Kenneth Bowers was born in Lancaster and was a 1982 graduate of Penn Manor High School, according to his obituary.

He graduated from what is now Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with a drafting degree.

Cremation services for Lysandra Bowers will be handled by Miller & Finkenbinder Funeral Services in Elizabethtown. A public service for Lysandra will be held March 4 from 5-6 p.m., according to the funeral home.

A GoFundMe for her final expenses has raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.