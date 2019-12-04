A pair of chart-topping musical acts are heading to Hershey late next year.
It was announced this morning that Maroon 5, accompanied by Meghan Trainor, will pay a visit to Hershey Stadium on September 5, 2020.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 13, at noon and can be found here.
Maroon 5 is no stranger to the venue, as the band's most recent performance there happened in 2018, and performances date all the way back to 2008. The band's most recent album, "Red Pill Blues," was released in 2017, while Trainor's newest album, "Treat Myself," is slated for release on January 31, 2020.