People gather as the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices is dedicated Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Forty chimes representing the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 are to be installed in the tower.
Memorial stair climb:
Every year, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts an event in Lancaster County to remember those who died during the 9/11 attacks. This year's event was held Sept. 8 at the Clipper Magazine Stadium.
All proceeds benefitted the organization, which works to prevent firefighter deaths and assist the families of firefighters.
Climbers pick out a tag with the name and photo of a fallen New York City Firefighter to wear as they climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs.
A firefighters helms carries the tag of FDNY's Lieutenant Harvey L. Harrell of Rescue 5.
Firefighters, EMTs and many other people climbed the stairs in the stands at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to remember the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. This was the 9th year the stair climb was held at the stadium. There were 265 registered climbers at Sunday's event. Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Firefighters, EMTs and many other people climbed the stairs in the stands at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to remember the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. This was the 9th year the stair climb was held at the stadium. There were 265 registered climbers at Sunday's event. Sunday, September 8, 2019.
A soldier from the U.S. Army salutes as the National Anthem is played.
As each New York City firefighter's name was read the person wearing their tag would stand.
Lancaster City firefighter Abe Harnish reflects on the significance of Sunday's stair climb.
Climbers gather in the outfield as a photo of each New York City Firefighter killed on September 11, 2001 is displayed on the jumbo-iron and their names read.
Firefighters, EMTs and many other people climbed the stairs in the stands at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to remember the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. This was the 9th year the stair climb was held at the stadium. There were 265 registered climbers at Sunday's event. Sunday, September 8, 2019.
New York City Firefighter Martin E. McWilliams photo is displayed and his name was read as firefighters, EMTs and many other people watch from the outfield before climbing the stairs in the stands at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.
Lancaster City Firefighter Tim Ulmer carries fire hose inscribed with "Gone but not forgotten" in memory of his fallen brothers from the New York City Fire Department.
Firefighters, EMTs and many other people climbed the stairs in the stands at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to remember the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. This was the 9th year the stair climb was held at the stadium. There were 265 registered climbers at Sunday's event. Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Firefighters from the City of York attended the stair climb.
Firefighters from Strasburg were among the 265 climbers at Sunday's stair climb.
Climbers paused their climb at 9:59 am, the time that the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
Battalion Chief Scott Ryno of York Area United Fire and Rescue was one of 265 people who registered to climb the steps of the Clipper Magazine Stadium this year.
Climbers paused at 10:28 am to mark the time that the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
Strasburg Firefighter Elias Raine pauses to remember the fallen firefighters from the FDNY that died on September 11, 2001.
