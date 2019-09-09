Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

In Lancaster County:

The Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center will mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with Bruce Trego, state fire commissioner, as guest speaker.

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will read all county fire, emergency medical services and law enforcement line of duty deaths to recognize their ultimate sacrifice.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 101 Champ Blvd., in East Hempfield Township.

Somerset County, Flight 93 National Memorial

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will speak at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville.

The memorial honors the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 who lost their lives disrupting the attack on the nation’s capital.

At 10:03 a.m., the moment Flight 93 crashed, the names of the passengers and crew members will be read and Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory.

The event begins at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial stair climb:

Every year, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts an event in Lancaster County to remember those who died during the 9/11 attacks. This year's event was held Sept. 8 at the Clipper Magazine Stadium.

All proceeds benefitted the organization, which works to prevent firefighter deaths and assist the families of firefighters.