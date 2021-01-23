A Marietta woman was charged in connection to the overdose death of a man with whom she was taking drugs in York County in 2019, according to the York Dispatch.

Samantha Marie Criswell, 30, was faces felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records. She also is charged with a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

Criswell is charged in the death of Trace William Beck, 22, who died on Aug. 8, 2019, in his Lower Windsor Township home, according to the York Dispatch.

Though the two thought they were injecting "speedballs," a combination of methamphetamine and heroin, the Dispatch reports, citing charging documents, the mixture they took was actually methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Criswell tried to revive Beck when he started show signs of overdosing, using naloxone to reverse the opoid's effects, the Dispatch reported, but it didn't work.

Criswell also initiated CPR on Beck and called 911, the Dispatch reported.

Police charged Criswell with endangering the welfare of a child because her then-year-old son was seen picking up a wrapper that had fentanyl and generic Valium in it, the Dispatch reported. The child wasn't hurt.

She is free on $75,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in front of District Judge John Fishel in Lower Windsor Township, York County, according to court documents.

