A Marietta man was drunk and had cocaine and marijuana in his system when he crashed, killing his son, in December, according to West Hempfield Township police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, which charged the man with homicide Wednesday.

West Hempfield police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Prospect and Garfield roads at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 3 and found Larry Rapp, 63, of and Chad Rapp, 41, in a Ford Bronco. The area is just east of Chiques Creek and about four miles south of Route 283.

Chad Rapp was unresponsive and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined he died of multiple traumatic injuries from the crash, police said.

Police determined Larry Rapp went off the road, hit three trees and rolled down an embankment before coming to rest by the road.

A blood test showed Larry Rapp had a blood alcohol content of .22%, nearly three times over the legal limit of .08%, according to the DA's office. Labs also found positive tests for THC, the main component of marijuana, and cocaine.

Larry Rapp admitted to consuming alcohol that night and potentially cocaine before driving, and said his vehicle was not properly inspected and had exhaust issues, according to the DA's office.

Police said they determined there was nothing wrong with the vehicle that would have contributed to the crash.

Larry Rapp is charged by vehicular homicide while DUI, homicide by vehicle, seven DUI counts, possession of marijuana and traffic summary offenses.

It is not clear as of Wednesday afternoon if Larry Rapp is in police custody. A message left at a cell phone number for Larry Rapp was not immediately returned.