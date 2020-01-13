A Marietta man will serve up to four years in prison for stealing from vehicles in three Lancaster County municipalities last year, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jesse Forry, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to one and half to four years in prison, followed by seven years of probation, after pleading guilty to theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and felony burglary.

Forry, the district attorney’s office said, stole cash, credit and debit cards and other items from at least 10 vehicles in East Donegal Township, Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy Township in April and May 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He purchased thousands of dollars in lottery tickets and various items from Wal-Mart with the stolen cards and made deposits into a PayPal account, the district attorney’s office said.

Forry blamed his behavior on a gambling addiction, the district attorney’s office said.