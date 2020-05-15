A Marietta man died after being hit by a vehicle while he was working on setting up traffic cones in York County Thursday morning, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Joshua Bishop, 34, was struck and pinned by an SUV while he was working for Wright Contracting, Inc. setting up traffic cones along Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 9:05 a.m., Gay said.

Bishop was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died shortly after, according to Gay.

Bishop was wearing his safety vest when he was struck, the coroner said. He was taking items out of his work vehicle at the time.

West Manchester Township police are investigating and the incident was reported to OSHA.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, the coroner's office said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call West Manchester Township Police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514.

