Meth is to blame after a Marietta man died in police custody after a short chase in April, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Todd Groff, 44, was arrested at the shore of the Susquehanna River on April 9 after running from police, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

According to the district attorney's office, Groff collapsed in an officer's arms after he was arrested. Police performed CPR until EMS arrived, but Groff was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., the district attorney's office said.

Diamantoni said that Groff's death was ruled accidental and the cause was an acute methamphetamine toxicity - an overdose on meth.

An autopsy five days later showed no signs of trauma, Diamantoni said.

Police were originally called to South Clay Street at 7:15 p.m. for a parking violation, the district attorney's office said.

There was a warrant out for Groff's arrest due to parole violations, police realized after they originally asked him to move his car.

When police tried to stop Groff to serve the warrant, he drove away and then got out of his car and ran to the river's shore, the district attorney's office said. The chase was a total distance of about 200 yards.

