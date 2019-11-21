A Marietta man was charged with rape of a child and several other felonies after authorities were tipped off by school officials, according to Susquehanna Regional police.
Richard J. Caldwell Jr., 32, was charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, all related to rape of a child, according to online court dockets.
Staff members at the Donegal Primary School alerted police after a 5-year-old boy had made remarks about being touched inappropriately, police said.
Caldwell was arrested and charged earlier this week and is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bond on $750,000 bail.