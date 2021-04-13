Update: Brandon Duane Bish was arrested on April 12 and given a $100,000 bail, Susquehanna Regional police said in a news release.

Previously reported:

A Marietta man has been charged with assault after leaving a four-week-old child with bruises and a fractured femur, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Brandon Duane Bish, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bish initially told investigators he accidentally hurt the infant at his residence in the first block of South Porter Street at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Bish told authorities he had hurt the child while “playing bicycle” with their legs after changing their diaper, police said. Bish said he had inhaled marijuana earlier and could not properly judge the force he was applying.

An eyewitness told authorities she had seen Bish change the child’s diaper by holding one of their legs in the air, but was afraid to say anything out of fear of aggressive retaliation, according to the affidavit.

A woman told officers she had left Bish and the child at the residence, receiving a call from him at around 7:30 p.m. that the infant was crying with an injured leg, police said. X-rays later determined that the infant’s femur had been fractured.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not been scheduled, according to court records.