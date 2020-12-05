Marietta tavern and restaurant McCleary’s Public House announced Saturday it will close until Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, the employee began showing symptoms Tuesday and tested positive Friday. No other employees of the establishment at 130 W. Front St. have shown symptoms or tested positive, it says.

“With the number of people we serve on a regular basis, it is our responsibility to make sure we take the health and safety of our guests and staff seriously,” the post reads, in part.

The post says that people who may have come into contact with the employee will be contacted and that anyone with questions or concerns should contact the establishment through Facebook or by email at mcclearyspubmarietta@gmail.com.

For more Lancaster County news: