The Marietta Memorial Day parade may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the local American Legion is finding a new way to honor those who served.

More than 50 banners decorate lampposts and telephone poles in the borough. Each banner honors veterans who have ties to Marietta.

The idea had been in the works for a while, according to Charlie Shireman, commander of the American Legion Post 466. But it wasn't until May that it actually came to fruition.

Though neighboring towns in Lancaster County, like Mount Joy, honor their veterans in a similar fashion, Shireman said he got the idea a number of years ago when he was driving through Lock Haven.

"The whole town up there was decorated up with 'em," Shireman said.

It wasn't until recently though that someone aimed to spearhead the project.

Dawn Gohn, the American Legion auxiliary chaplain, finally stepped up to the task of organizing the logistics and finding a vendor for the banners.

"It's an honor to honor our veterans," Gohn said.

It was by happenstance that the newly-hung banners began going up around Memorial Day, but the timing worked out given the cancellation of the Memorial Day parade.

The banners, while showing a sense of hometown pride, also keep up Marietta's "patriotic" feel, which Susquehanna Police officer Scott Ney.

Ney served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1986 through 2002 and has been a Marietta resident for over a quarter-century.

"It's very patriotic looking," Ney said of the new banners. "The signs are really neat, especially when most of them are being hung around where homesteads are."

A banner for Ney's father, who also served in the Marines, hangs on Pine Street in Marietta where Ney's father grew up.

Marietta mayor Harold Kulman loves the new look the banners give to the borough. He and his wife sometimes drive around just to look at the names and photos of the heroes honored on the banners.

Some of the banners honor members of Kulman's family − his father served in both World Wars, and his brother served in World War II.

Seeing his family members and other veterans honored means a lot, Kulman said.

"I just think it's terrific that we were able to get these signs up and be ready for Memorial Day," Kulman said. "It brings out our dedication and our interest in Memorial Day."

The majority of the banners reside on Market Street, but others are spread out through the borough. They'll stay up as long as they can, Shireman said.

"It's very heartwarming," Shireman added. "Regardless if it's Memorial Day or not."