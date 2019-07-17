A Marietta couple was convicted on Friday for abusing an 11-year-old girl in April of 2018.

Kenneth Greenly III, 36, and Jodie Hudson-Greenly, 43, were found guilty of felony counts of endangering a child, conspiracy and misdemeanor assault for a span of “abuse and torture” that included depriving the pre-teen of sleep, using the bathroom, food and beating her with a belt, according the district attorney’s office.

Greenly and Hudson-Greenly were the girl’s father and stepmother and, according to the district attorney’s office, they bragged about what they did to the 11-year-old.

The girl testified that she was beaten with a belt too many times to count and had bruises all over her back, legs and arms.

The weekend of abuse was from April 20 to April 22, 2018, and included forcing the girl to do wall-sits for more than four hours, not allowing her to eat, sleep or shower and forcing her to go to the bathroom through her clothes.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart also said that the couple would pour the girls urine on her head.

Story continues below video.

According to the district attorney’s office, the abuse happened at the couple’s home on Red Cedar Lane in Marietta and at a firehouse where the couple were formerly volunteers.

They will be sentenced in a couple of months, the district attorney's office said, after a background investigation is complete.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: