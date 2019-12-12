A fire that happened Saturday will keep a Marietta child care from using its building for months, so it will be temporarily relocating to space in local schools.
An update posted on the website of Kinderhook Early Learning Center and dated Dec. 10 said the building at 420 Coffee Goss Road had no electric, running water or phone service, and the damage from fire, smoke and water meant it would not be usable for at least two months, possibly up to six.
"Thankfully the Donegal School District has graciously offered to allow us to utilize spaces in their Primary School and the Middle School for as long as we need to!" the post said, expressing gratitude for community support, "especially our first responders, the Donegal School District, the families we serve, our neighbors, family/friends & other local child care centers."
The update says the center plans to start providing care in the temporary space starting Dec. 18.
It also thanks those who have offered to donate toys and supplies, saying, "We can definitely use them, but do not have a place to store them until we start moving things over and see what we need. As soon as we know what our needs are we will put this on our website as well."
Donegal superintendent J. Michael Lausch said in an email, "Quite simply, we have some available space and it was the right thing to do. The families of Kinderhook are a part of our Donegal family."
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal Tim Pray ruled the fire accidental, saying it appeared to start with a mechanical fault in a gas-fired HVAC system that led to a blaze in the attic.
Pray estimated the minimal structural damage at about $60,000 but said replacing damaged contents would probably cost considerably more than that.