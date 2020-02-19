Prices have come down, but many Pennsylvania patients still pay $200 or more a month for medical marijuana, according to initial results from a survey of more than 3,200 people across the state.
The state Medical Marijuana Advisory Board presented the findings of the anonymous online survey at its meeting last week.
The first dispensaries authorized under Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program started selling products two years ago. Patients must have one of 23 approved conditions, be certified by a participating doctor and register with the state to participate.
Here's an overview of the survey's key findings.
Majority pay $200 or more
Statewide, 59% reported paying $200 or more a month for dispensary products.
Cost was a major reason for stopping
The survey didn't specifically ask how many stopped using medical marijuana.
But of those who did, the survey said, reasons included
- 61% said they couldn't afford it
- 41% said they couldn't find a consistent supply of what they needed
- 42% said they stopped because insurance didn't cover it
- 22% said they were concerned about legal protections
Pennsylvania's law says health insurance is not required to cover medical marijuana, and there have not been reports that any insurers have voluntarily decided to cover it.
Anxiety now ranks second
Severe chronic or intractable pain remains the primary reason Pennsylvania residents are approved to use medical marijuana, accounting for 45% of patients.
Anxiety disorders, which were added as a qualifying condition in July 2019, is second at just under 15%.
Post-traumatic stress disorder — widely known as PTSD — is third, at 12%.
Patients want more
Overall, half the patients said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the selection of products at Pennsylvania dispensaries, and half said they were somewhat or very dissatisfied.
The state department of health regulates Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program, and spokesman Nate Wardle said the main takeaways from the survey results were increasing accessibility and affordability.
"We believe that the growth of our grower/processors, and also the increase in their capacity, will help with accessibility to the various strains and products that people are looking for. The numbers bear out a very successful program," he said in an email.
He also noted that since dry leaf was added to the program in August 2018, the average cost decreased from $140 to $118, and the department expects continued growth of the market to push the price down further.
According to Wardle, 21 grower/processors are operational, with 15 of them shipping to dispensaries, and the department will be encouraging expansion plans as part of the permit renewal process.
LNP | LancasterOnline medical marijuana stories from 2019
Patients who want to use medical marijuana while in a Lancaster-area hospital might be able to do so, but not without jumping through hoops.
A marijuana growing operation in Luzerne County has a stench apparent for half a mile that is driving neighbors away, according to The Philade…
HARRISBURG — Prices are a key concern for Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients, but regulators aren’t eager to use their power to impose pr…
The Pennsylvania's medical marijuana advisory board met Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, and LNP reporter Heather Stauffer was tweeting from the meeting.
As the number of medical marijuana patients grows steadily in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County is poised to get its third dispensary.
None of the state's cases of serious lung injury that appear to be linked to vaping have been associated with medical marijuana bought at Penn…
Lancaster County isn’t looking to follow its neighbor’s lead in banning medical marijuana for people on probation and parole.
Pennsylvania is adding anxiety disorders and Tourette syndrome to the list of approved conditions for using medical marijuana.
A second medical marijuana dispensary is being planned in Lancaster County.
Half the Pennsylvania residents allowed to use medical marijuana were approved because of severe chronic or intractable pain.
Here’s an overview of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s statewide listening tour as he visits Lancaster Countyto gauge public opinion on legalizing re…
Today marks one year since the first medical marijuana sale in Lancaster County, and the operator of the only local dispensary says things are…
UPDATE, 12:15 p.m.: The Wolf administration today released updated numbers on the first year of medical marijuana.
The recommendations, made recently by Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana advisory board, would need further actions to go into effect — approval from Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on the conditions, and action from the legislature on adding edibles, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle.
Former Lancaster County resident Les Stark, executive director of the Keystone Cannabis Coalition, said legalization won’t happen in Pennsylvania until it gets some Republican support, and right now he’s not aware of any. But, he said, “I think when Republican legislators understand that many of their own constituents agree with this, they’re going to come around.”