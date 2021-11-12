A return to mask-optional policies was short-lived at a couple Lancaster County school districts.

At least two county school districts on Thursday announced they will again require masks after reverting to a mask-optional policy for one day as a court battle over the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask mandate rages on.

The announcements came a day after the Commonwealth Court voided state acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s August order requiring students, employees and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings. The decision prompted at least 11 county school districts to swiftly announce their return to the original mask-optional policies outlined in their board-approved health and safety plans.

Those school districts were Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Ephrata Area, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley, Solanco and Warwick.

Later on Wednesday, the state appealed the lower court’s ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which, the state says, automatically revived the order.

Subsequent guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education stated schools should continue to observe the school mask order throughout the duration of the court’s proceedings.

“School masking is a necessary public health measure to keep children safe and provide them with as much in-person learning in school as possible,” state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega wrote to school officials. “Medical experts agree — hospitals and healthcare professionals across the state support the masking requirement. Requiring masks in schools is helping to keep students in classrooms and the virus out and is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

Acting on that guidance as well as advice from their solicitors, Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts on Thursday announced they will again adhere to the order beginning today.

In his letter to families Thursday, Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said, despite the changing mask rules, the primary focus remains on learning.

“We have created positive opportunities pre-COVID without masks, during COVID with masks, and will continue to create those opportunities as we move forward,” he said. “Kudos to the educators, parents and students for doing the best that they can during these trying times.”

Most of the county school districts that announced a return to mask-optional Wednesday have not announced a change of plans. Some appear to be waiting until their school boards meet and discuss how to proceed.

In a letter Thursday, Warwick School District administrators told families about the appeal, explaining that the appeal results in an automatic supersedeas, or stay, in favor of Beam’s health department.

“That supersedeas may be addressed by the Supreme Court at some point in the near future, or not,” they said. “At this time, we will be following our current health and safety plan with optional face coverings until the board can discuss and decide our next steps if any are necessary.”

Elizabeth Rementer, a spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf, told LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday that essentially nothing has changed regarding the order. Schools are responsible for requiring masks for all students, except those who meet one of the exceptions described in the order.

School officials who fail to follow the order could lose the protection of sovereign immunity and may personally face lawsuits from those who may be affected by their attempt to ignore the order, Rementer said. Failure to implement the order may also lead to penalty provisions outlined in the Disease Prevention and Control Law, which is the basis of the order, Rementer said.

Absent a state Supreme Court ruling, the school mask order, at least in K-12 schools, will expire Jan. 17, 2022, as originally planned by the Wolf administration.

Whatever happens with the state’s school mask order does not impact the federal mandate requiring masks to be worn on public transportation, which include school buses.