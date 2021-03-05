Efforts to promote high-priority trade and technical careers within Lancaster County schools will get a boost from a $187,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development's Training-to-Career program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

The Lancaster County Career and Technology Foundation, in partnership with the volunteer committee LancasterMakes, will use the money to increase awareness for manufacturing careers among middle school students.

The groups will fundraise, market and increase participation availability for Manufacturing Day, a day in October committed to manufacturing tours and in-school activities at county schools. The goal: to host 100 companies and 5,000 students by 2022.

“Our goal is to reach every middle schooler in Lancaster County to provide them with knowledge and experiences of the many career pathways in manufacturing,” LCCTF executive director Jennifer Baker said. “This project will also allow us to strengthen partnerships with our local manufacturing businesses and provide them with opportunity to meet and engage with the county’s future workforce.”

The grant will also go toward advertising, website development, creating virtual tours and videos and purchasing class equipment.

The Training-to-Career grant program is part of Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative, which targets support and resources toward the often-misperceived manufacturing community. Since its inception in October 2017, Manufacturing PA has funded 52 projects and invested nearly $11.4 million through Training-to-Career grants.

“For young students who have limited knowledge about manufacturing or who are still undecided on their future plans, increased and early awareness programs like this can be a major turning point,” Wolf said. “This funding will promote manufacturing careers and support and prepare students throughout the process of training and obtaining employment.”