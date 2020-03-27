Three more Lancaster County nursing homes have reported positive COVID-19 tests — four at Mennonite Home Communities, which includes independent living, and one each at ManorCare Health Services Lancaster and Hamilton Arms Center.

And Lebanon VA Medical Center reported that a veteran tested positive on Thursday at the center.

An emailed statement from Mennonite Home Communities, which is based at 1520 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township, said: "On March 26, we were notified of positive COVID-19 tests for two independent living residents. One resident is hospitalized, and the other resident is recovering in their apartment while in self-isolation. Late last evening, we were informed a Skilled Nursing resident had a positive test. The resident remains at our facility. This afternoon we became aware of a positive test for a staff person at Mennonite Home. The staff person has been self-isolating at home for the last seven days."

An emailed statement from ManorCare Health Services Lancaster at 100 Abbeyville Road in Lancaster Township said the individual "is not currently in the center," but did not specify where the person is or whether it's a staffer or resident.

An emailed statement from Hamilton Arms Center at 336 S. West End Ave. in Lancaster Township said, "Recently, we learned that one patient tested positive for COVID-19. We have notified and are working closely with the local Department of Health and following CDC and CMS guidelines. The patient is no longer in the facility."

An emailed statement from the Veterans Administration said: "The risk of transmission to other patients and staff is now low, as the facility was able to discharge the Veteran home based on clinical status with instructions for home isolation and self-care in accordance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All individuals who were in contact with the Veteran have been notified and were placed on self-quarantine."

Mennonite Home

The home's statement said the individuals had been placed in isolation per CDC guidelines, and the home is "taking every possible step to limit future exposure," following recommendations of state, federal and Medicare health authorities, and monitoring residents and staff.

"We will continue to restrict visitation to the facility, and aggressively screen staff and other essential personnel for any signs of exposure before and after each shift. We will also continue to limit the contact of necessary care personnel to specialized areas within the facility and continue our heightened hygiene practices," it said.

Manorcare

"We feel we have very intense protocols in place including an isolation unit," ManorCare's statement said. "Any non-essential partners will not be allowed in the center. No new admissions. We have talked to employees and families about the presumptive positive case. Temperature and symptom checks of all employees at least twice a shift. We have universal masking for employees and full PPE for those working on isolation unit. We have sanitizing, housekeeping and laundry guidelines in place along with processes for employees to remain safe. We are taking an abundance of precautionary measures to protect everyone."

Hamilton Arms

Hamilton Arms' statement said it has notified patients, residents and families, "and will begin daily video conference calls with them shortly."

It noted steps "to minimize any additional cases at our center, including, but not limited to the following updated precautions: all staff wearing masks, gowns and gloves; quarantining employees in close contact to the individual; patient/resident screenings for temperatures and symptoms 3X per day; increased surface cleaning."

Information about the other local nursing homes that have reported cases, and other cases in Lancaster County apart from nursing homes, is here.